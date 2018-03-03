Driver in serious condition after truck slams into car in downtown core
Two vehicles involved in a collision near York and Wellington streets on Saturday morning are shown.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 1:15PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 3, 2018 1:27PM EST
One person was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a delivery truck slammed into a car in the city’s downtown core on Saturday morning.
The accident happened near York and Wellington streets at around 11:15 a.m.
The driver of the car was initially trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews.
They were then rushed to hospital in serious condition. A passenger in the car also sustained minor injuries but refused treatment.
The intersection was blocked to traffic following the accident.