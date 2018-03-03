

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a delivery truck slammed into a car in the city’s downtown core on Saturday morning.

The accident happened near York and Wellington streets at around 11:15 a.m.

The driver of the car was initially trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews.

They were then rushed to hospital in serious condition. A passenger in the car also sustained minor injuries but refused treatment.

The intersection was blocked to traffic following the accident.