A 22-year-old driver was caught going more than 100 km/h in a school zone in York Region on Monday.

York Regional Police said the driver was heading southbound on Second Concession north of Mount Albert Sideroad in East Gwillimbury, Ont. at around 8:15 a.m.

Officers allege the driver was travelling more than 52 km/h over the speed limit. Police told CTV News Toronto that the driver said "they were late for work" when they were pulled over. They add that there were several school buses in the area at the time.

There were no reported injuries.

Consequently, the driver had their licence suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for two weeks due to their speeding and stunt driving charges.