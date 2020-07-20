

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A motorist sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot while driving in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in eastern Scarborough on Monday morning.

Toronto police said the victim was driving in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Meadowvale Road at about 9:28 a.m. when a suspect in another vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene.

Chopper 24 spotted a white SUV pulled alongside an ambulance on the shoulder, with numerous police vehicles behind them.

Officers were laying out evidence markers around the SUV.

The OPP closed Highway 401 collector lanes at Port Union Road.

All on-ramps from Meadowvale, Port Union and Rylander roads were also closed.