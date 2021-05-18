

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One person was injured when the car they were driving struck a TTC bus in North York late on Monday night.

Toronto police say the driver of a white Honda coupe struck the bus on Bayview Avenue, south of Finch Avenue East, just before midnight.

The driver was taken to hospital in serious condition.

A stretch of northbound Bayview was closed for a period of time to allow for cleanup and investigation.

Anyone with dash camera footage of the collision is asked to call traffic services.