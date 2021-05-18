Driver injured after colliding with TTC bus in North York
A crash involving a coupe and a TTC bus is seen in North York on May 18, 2021. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 5:46AM EDT
One person was injured when the car they were driving struck a TTC bus in North York late on Monday night.
Toronto police say the driver of a white Honda coupe struck the bus on Bayview Avenue, south of Finch Avenue East, just before midnight.
The driver was taken to hospital in serious condition.
A stretch of northbound Bayview was closed for a period of time to allow for cleanup and investigation.
Anyone with dash camera footage of the collision is asked to call traffic services.