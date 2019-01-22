

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The driver of a vehicle involved in a collision in Leaside last weekend has died, Toronto police confirm.

According to investigators, a 20-year-old man was driving a Ford vehicle southbound on Millwood Road, near Malcolm Road when the lost control of the vehicle, mounted a curb, and struck a railway bridge support.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and police confirmed Tuesday that he later died in hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage from the area at the time of the collision to contact investigators.

The victim has not yet been identified.