Driver injured in Scarborough rollover
Published Monday, September 2, 2024 8:26AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 2, 2024 8:26AM EDT
A driver was taken to hospital after their vehicle rolled over in Scarborough overnight.
It happened at Lawrence Avenue East and Overture Road shortly after midnight.
Police said the driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Images from the scene show the vehicle lying on its roof with the airbags deployed.
It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.