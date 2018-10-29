

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The driver of a vehicle involved in a Mississauga crash on Monday night has succumbed to their injuries.

Two vehicles collided on Tomken Road near Highway 407 at around 7:15 p.m., according to Peel Regional Police.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was transported to a trauma centre from the scene where they were pronounced dead a short time later, officers said.

Another person was taken from the scene to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We are still trying to determine exactly what occurred and we are appealing to any witnesses to contact our investigators or to provide that information through Crime Stoppers,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 at the scene. “It’s still early and we’re still in the process of notifying next-of-kin.”

Roads have been blocked off in the area as Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau investigates.