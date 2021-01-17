The Ontario Provincial Police are looking into an incident on Highway 404 where an object was allegedly thrown from an overpass and hit a vehicle on Sunday morning.

The driver of the vehicle told CP24 that he was travelling south on the highway on his way to work shortly before 10:30 a.m. As he approached the John Street overpass, north of Steeles Avenue, he said he saw someone on the bridge.

"As I passed underneath, I heard a loud smashing sound," he said. "As I looked at my roof, I saw that my glass is broken."

He alleged that the individual on the bridge threw an unknown object that hit the top of his vehicle and smashed a hole in the sunroof.

"Luckily, I don't have any children or any other passengers with me. So, it was just me. So luckily, no one was hurt," he said.

"You know, it's on the highway. Things happen so quickly. I was just driving and then suddenly it just happened, and I didn't even think that it could happen to me."

He said he distinctly remembers the person on the bridge wearing a green Canada Goose jacket.

The incident could have resulted in tragedy, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an interview with CP24.

"When you're travelling at 100 kilometres per hour, and something as a small rock hits your windshield, it's going to smash your windshield. And if it's anything bigger, it's going to come right through and can cause very serious injury," he said.

"So, this is a very serious matter that we're looking into."

When officers arrived at the scene, they were not able to locate anyone on the overpass, Schmidt said. He is appealing to anyone who was travelling on the highway at the time and has dashcam footage to contact police.

"The driver here is lucky, really lucky to be alive," Schmidt said.