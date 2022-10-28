The driver of a dump truck has been charged in connection with a collision that left two people dead in Markham two weeks ago.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the area of Markham Road and Elson Street.

According to investigators, a dump truck with a trailer collided with an Acura.

There were three occupants inside the Acura. Two of them, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third occupant, a 52-year-old woman, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said on Friday the woman is still in hospital in critical condition.

The 46-year-old driver of the dump truck remained at the scene and did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police said the man has since been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He has been identified by police as Vaughan resident Anthony Baglieri.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police are asking anyone with further information about the collision to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.