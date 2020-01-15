

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The driver of a large transport truck seen pushing a small car sideways in a live lane of Highway 401 on Monday, slamming it into a guardrail, reportedly told police he “wasn’t aware of what was happening,” the OPP says.

A video of the incident posted to Twitter on Monday shows a large yellow tractor trailer t-boning and dragging a silver Honda Civic sedan, moving toward the shoulder and slamming the sedan into the shoulder.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the incident occurred on Highway 401 between Bayview Avenue and Yonge Street on Monday.

He said Wednesday that officers have identified both drivers, and the driver of the tractor trailer says he had no idea his truck ran a 1,250 kilogram sedan off the road.

"He claims he was changing lanes and did not see that car. I don’t know if that was possible or not but he certainly made quite the contact with that car," Schmidt said.

Schmidt said there were no calls for service made about the collision when it occurred.

Police say neither the tractor trailer driver nor the driver of the Civic, a female, was seriously injured in the incident.

Schmidt said officers are looking for video footage from prior to the collision to determine what led up to the crash.

No charges have been laid as of yet and the investigation continues.