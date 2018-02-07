

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man was seriously injured after a vehicle being pursued by police crashed into a fence outside a home in Oshawa early Wednesday morning.

According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit, which is looking into the circumstances around the collision, at around 3:15 a.m., Durham Regional Police officers came across a vehicle of interest in the area of Mary Street North and began to follow the car.

At one point, the suspect vehicle crashed into a fence outside a house near Mary Street North and Beatrice Street East.

The SIU said multiple occupants of the vehicle fled the area on foot but with the help of members of the Durham Regional Police Service’s K9 division, two people were located and arrested.

One of the suspects, a 29-year-old man, sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two investigators and two forensic officers have been assigned to the case and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SIU.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.