

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





Police say they are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in North York and fled the scene on Friday night.

The pedestrian was hit in the area of Finch Avenue and Milvan Drive at around 8 p.m.

According to paramedics, the male pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene, police say.

The suspect was travelling in a black Honda and was last seen fleeing westbound on Finch Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.