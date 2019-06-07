Driver of vehicle that struck pedestrian in North York fled scene, police say
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson , CP24.com
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 8:39PM EDT
Police say they are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in North York and fled the scene on Friday night.
The pedestrian was hit in the area of Finch Avenue and Milvan Drive at around 8 p.m.
According to paramedics, the male pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver of the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene, police say.
The suspect was travelling in a black Honda and was last seen fleeing westbound on Finch Avenue.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.