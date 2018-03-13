

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for two occupants of an SUV that crashed into a home in Little Italy overnight.

According to police, the driver of an SUV crashed into a home on Mansfield Avenue, near Clinton Street, at around 12:30 a.m. and the two occupants of the vehicle, identified as a man and a woman, fled the scene.

Eight people were inside the home at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported.

The residents have not been permitted to return to the home as police say there are safety concerns.

The Toronto Police Service’s traffic services unit is investigating.