Driver, pedestrian taken to the hospital following downtown Toronto collision
A driver struck a pedestrian, a tree, and a storefront on June 25 near Jarvis and Front streets. (Rebecca Pickles photo)
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2024 6:46PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2024 7:28PM EDT
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a driver struck a pedestrian, a tree, and a storefront in downtown Toronto late Tuesday afternoon, say Toronto police.
The collision happened shortly after 5 p.m. near Jarvis and Front streets.
Toronto police said both the pedestrian and the driver were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.
Police said that a tree was also knocked down during the collision.
Jarvis Street is closed from Front to King streets.
The investigation is ongoing.