Driver pronounced dead after driving into pole in Rosedale
Published Friday, September 1, 2023 9:10AM EDT
A driver has been pronounced deceased after driving into a pole on Friday morning.
Police say the collision occurred just after 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of Rose Park Drive and Mount Pleasant Road.
The driver was taken to hospital by medics and pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Any witnesses of the crash are asked to contact Toronto police.