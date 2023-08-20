Driver pronounced dead after overnight crash in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police badge is seen here in this undated photo.
Published Sunday, August 20, 2023 6:24AM EDT
A driver has been pronounced dead following an overnight collision in Brampton.
Police say the driver drove into a pole just before 1:35 a.m. near the intersection of Steeles and Finch avenues. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.
No victim details have been released.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.