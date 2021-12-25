A man is in police custody after he allegedly rammed several parked cars, fired off a gun and grappled with officers attempting to apprehend him in a Toronto parking garage on Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Hilton and St. Clair avenues, east of Bathurst Street, at 7:52 a.m. for reports of a motorist colliding with other vehicles.

The driver fled the scene of the collisions and police later met up with him in an underground parking garage.

Police allege the driver drew a firearm and fired several shots.

TPS Chief James Ramer said the man allegedly fired his gun at officers pursuing him.

Very good work by @TPS13Div officers this Christmas morning to disarm & arrest a man who is alleged to have shot at them as they tried to take him into custody for a fail to remain collision in the St Clair & Bathurst area. The officers made a safe arrest in a volatile situation. — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) December 25, 2021

Officers later attempted to arrest the man and several of them suffered minor injuries in a struggle to detain him.

A gun was allegedly found at the scene.

Eastbound St. Clair Avenue was closed along with a northbound lane of Bathurst Street to allow for the investigation.