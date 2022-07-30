A driver was reportedly seriously injured early this morning after becoming trapped under their car during a single-vehicle rollover on the Don Valley Parkway.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the DVP and Lawrence Avenue East.

According to Toronto police, a vehicle flipped over trapping the driver underneath.

Police said paramedics rushed to the scene and transported the victim to hospital. The driver’s injuries “appear to be serious,” they said.

Two northbound lanes of the DVP were closed for several hours at Lawrence Avenue as Traffic Services investigated. The highway reopened around 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.