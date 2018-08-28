

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A driver suffered serious head injuries after he struck a horse in Clarington early Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred at around 3 a.m. in the area of Concession Road 7 and Langmaid Road.

Police say the driver hit a horse that had escaped from a stable nearby.

The male was airlifted to a trauma centre for treatment.

The horse did not survive, police confirm.

The area has been shut down for a police investigation.