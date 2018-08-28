Driver seriously injured after hitting horse in Clarington
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 5:36AM EDT
A driver suffered serious head injuries after he struck a horse in Clarington early Tuesday morning.
The collision occurred at around 3 a.m. in the area of Concession Road 7 and Langmaid Road.
Police say the driver hit a horse that had escaped from a stable nearby.
The male was airlifted to a trauma centre for treatment.
The horse did not survive, police confirm.
The area has been shut down for a police investigation.