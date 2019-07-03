

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed into a home in East York Wednesday morning.

Police received a call about a collision on Woodbine Avenue at Frater Avenue at around 6:40 a.m.

Emergency responders arrived to find a vehicle had crashed into a home.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital, but no other injuries were reported.

Woodbine Avenue was shut down between Mortimer and Frater avenues, but has since reopened.