Driver seriously injured after vehicle goes into East York home
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 7:32AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 7:57AM EDT
A male driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed into a home in East York Wednesday morning.
Police received a call about a collision on Woodbine Avenue at Frater Avenue at around 6:40 a.m.
Emergency responders arrived to find a vehicle had crashed into a home.
Paramedics transported the man to hospital, but no other injuries were reported.
Woodbine Avenue was shut down between Mortimer and Frater avenues, but has since reopened.