Driver seriously injured in three-vehicle collision in Mississauga
Published Friday, June 7, 2024 11:24PM EDT
Peel police say one person has been seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision in Mississauga.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Mavis Road and Matheson Boulevard shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday for a collision.
Police say one driver suffered serious injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police have closed roads in the area for investigation.