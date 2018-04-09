

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who crashed into a convenience store downtown and fled the scene.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. near Sherbourne and Dundas Street.

Police say a male driver fled the scene on foot and is still outstanding.

It is unclear if the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

While the store was open at the time, police say no injuries were reported.

Police were on scene this morning speaking to witnesses.