Toronto police are searching for a driver after an officer was injured when he was dragged during a traffic stop in the downtown core on Friday.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Harbour and York Streets. Police said an officer pulled over a vehicle after a man was observed using his cell phone while driving.

When the officer asked the man to identify himself, he allegedly refused and proceeded to drive away.

Police said the officer was dragged a short distance before falling onto the road. Meanwhile, the driver was last seen headed east on Harbour Street.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

On Saturday, police shared photos of the driver and the vehicle, asking for the public’s help identifying them.

The driver is described as a male with a medium build, moustache and long braided black hair.

He is wanted for dangerous operation of a conveyance, leaving the accident scene, and driving while using a handheld communication device.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark-coloured Mazda 3 hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.