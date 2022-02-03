Toronto police are looking for the driver of a Jeep after a 68-year-old man was struck and dragged by the vehicle in North York Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area just before 5 p.m.

Police said a Jeep Wrangler was stopped on Driftwood Avenue as a male pedestrian was crossing the street.

As he was walking, the man slipped and fell to the ground.

Police said the Jeep then turned and made contact with the man.

“The pedestrian was dragged approximately 100 metres along the street,” police said.

He was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep left the scene, and police said the person “might be unaware of the collision.”

The dark-coloured four-door Jeep has an aftermarket front bumper and a circular symbol on the driver’s door.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).