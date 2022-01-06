Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Scarborough Thursday night that left a pedestrian dead.

Toronto police said it happened near Lawrence Avenue East and Brockley Drive, east of Midland Avenue, just after 7:30 p.m.

Sgt. Steve Butt with Traffic Services said a male pedestrian was crossing mid-block from the north side of Lawrence Avenue East to the south side when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the pedestrian without vital signs and suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Butt said the driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured sedan with front-end damage.

He is urging the driver of the vehicle to do the right thing and contact police.

"There is a video that we've obtained right now," Butt said. "As you can see, it's a pretty busy stretch of the area of the city with lots of businesses, and there are lots of videos so, we are anticipating to get more video."

He is urging witnesses who have not spoken to police or anyone driving in the area at the time of the incident who has dashcam video to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.