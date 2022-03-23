Toronto police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who fled after striking two pedestrians at a downtown intersection last Sunday.

The collision happened in the area Bathurst and Niagara streets, north of Front Street West, just before 3 a.m.

Police said an 18-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman were walking in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by the pickup truck.

The women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is believed to be a white 2015-2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4X4 Double Cab.

On Wednesday, police released security camera images of the truck in an effort to locate it and identify the driver.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).