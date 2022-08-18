Toronto police are investigating after a woman was reportedly forced into a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around noon in the area of Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road.

Police say a woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was approached by a male driving a car. He allegedly blocked her way before forcing her to get into the vehicle.

He then sped off in an unknown direction, police say.

Officers are now searching for the vehicle, described as a white four-door car.

Police say they are concerned for the woman’s safety.

They are asking anyone with information to contact 416-808-4300.