Peel police are asking for the public’s help locating a driver who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian in Brampton on Friday night.

Police said the collision happened in the area of Steeles Avenue and Finch Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

A 22-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by the driver of a vehicle.

Police said the woman was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The driver left the area in an unknown direction. The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured 2010 to 2014 Mercedes C or E class.

Police said the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Major Collision Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).