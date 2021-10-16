Driver sought after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in Yorkville
Published Saturday, October 16, 2021
Toronto police are searching for the driver of a car who fled the scene of a collision in Yorkville Saturday evening that injured a female pedestrian.
Police say a woman was struck in the area of Bay and Cumberland streets, north of Bloor Street, around 7:15 p.m.
She was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.
The driver did not remain at the scene, police say.
The vehicle is described as a light-coloured two-door car with damage to the front.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Traffic Services or Crime Stoppers anonymously.