Toronto police are searching for the driver of a car who fled the scene of a collision in Yorkville Saturday evening that injured a female pedestrian.

Police say a woman was struck in the area of Bay and Cumberland streets, north of Bloor Street, around 7:15 p.m.

She was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.

The driver did not remain at the scene, police say.

The vehicle is described as a light-coloured two-door car with damage to the front.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Traffic Services or Crime Stoppers anonymously.