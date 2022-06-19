Peel police are looking for the driver of a minivan who fled after hitting a female pedestrian in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

The collision happened on Lakeshore Road East, east of Cawthra Road, around 1:30 a.m.

Police said a 38-year-old woman was running in the curb lane when she was struck by the driver.

She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver fled the scene. On Sunday, police released a description of the vehicle, which is a newer model dark-coloured minivan.

Police believe the vehicle sustained a front passenger side damage.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information on the suspect or his vehicle to contact the Major Collision Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).