Driver sought after woman seriously injured in Mississauga hit-and-run
Published Sunday, June 19, 2022 6:46PM EDT
Peel police are looking for the driver of a minivan who fled after hitting a female pedestrian in Mississauga early Saturday morning.
The collision happened on Lakeshore Road East, east of Cawthra Road, around 1:30 a.m.
Police said a 38-year-old woman was running in the curb lane when she was struck by the driver.
She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the driver fled the scene. On Sunday, police released a description of the vehicle, which is a newer model dark-coloured minivan.
Police believe the vehicle sustained a front passenger side damage.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information on the suspect or his vehicle to contact the Major Collision Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).