

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash downtown.

The driver struck a pole near College and Beverly streets at around 2 a.m. and abandoned the vehicle, which police say had no plates and was stolen.

The impact of the collision damaged the pole, which was holding up streetcars wires.

The TTC made emergency repairs overnight and the incident prompted police to close the area to traffic.

All lanes have since reopened.