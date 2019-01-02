

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A pedestrian struck in a fail-to-remain collision in Corso Italia on Tuesday remains in hospital in critical condition.

The pedestrian was struck in the area of Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. and police say the driver did not remain at the scene.

The pedestrian was unconscious when transported to hospital. Police initially said the victim’s injuries were serious but confirmed Wednesday that the injuries are now considered to be life-threatening.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the police investigation on Tuesday.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle could be a Honda Civic or a Honda Accord. The driver has still not been located.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.