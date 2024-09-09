

The Canadian Press





Several teenagers were hit by a driver near a high school in Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., following an altercation with a pedestrian.

Provincial police say about ten teenagers were struck by the car and received minor injuries, adding that some of them were taken to hospital for treatment.

Emergency services were called around 1:30 p.m. to a school in the village of L’Étang-du-Nord.

According to initial information from police, the driver first hit a pedestrian, causing minor injuries, and an altercation between the pedestrian and the occupants of the car allegedly followed.

The driver then backed up in order to leave the scene and struck several teenagers in the process.

The driver was questioned by police, and an investigation is ongoing.