A driver has life-altering injuries following a collision between two trucks on Highway 401 in North York.

Ontario Provincial Police say a serious crash occurred between two transport trucks on the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 before Leslie Street on Thursday morning at around 10 a.m.

One driver suffered life-altering injuries, police said.

The condition of the other driver is unknown.

A video tweeted by the OPP shows one of the trucks sustained significant damage, with the front window completely smashed in by the other truck.

Collision investigation underway on #HWY401 EB express before Leslie St. Lanes 2&3 closed. The left lane is open. #TorontoOPP are investigating a serious collision involving 2 transport trucks. ^td pic.twitter.com/2v14Yh6YSg — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 24, 2022

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Highway 401 eastbound express lanes between Avenue Road and Leslie Street was closed for the investigation into the crash. They have since re-opened.