Driver sustains life-altering injuries after crash between two transport trucks on Hwy. 401
A driver has life-altering injuries after a crash involving two transport trucks on Highway 401 Thursday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. (Twitter/@OPP_HSD)
Published Thursday, February 24, 2022 1:13PM EST
A driver has life-altering injuries following a collision between two trucks on Highway 401 in North York.
Ontario Provincial Police say a serious crash occurred between two transport trucks on the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 before Leslie Street on Thursday morning at around 10 a.m.
One driver suffered life-altering injuries, police said.
The condition of the other driver is unknown.
A video tweeted by the OPP shows one of the trucks sustained significant damage, with the front window completely smashed in by the other truck.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Highway 401 eastbound express lanes between Avenue Road and Leslie Street was closed for the investigation into the crash. They have since re-opened.