Driver taken to hospital after collision at Agincourt GO station
Toronto police are on the scene of a collision near Agincourt GO station on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
One person has been seriously injured in a collision at a GO station in Scarborough.
Toronto police said they responded to the incident outside Agincourt GO station, in the area of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East, just after 3:30 p.m.
Police said a vehicle hit another vehicle and crashed into a pole.
The driver was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto paramedics said.