A driver was not injured after a large chunk of ice fell on his vehicle on Highway 401 Wednesday night.

Daryll Adams said it happened while he was driving on the eastbound lanes of the highway just before 6:30 p.m.

He sent a dashcam video to CP24, showing the exact moment when the incident happened.

In the video, a chunk of ice is seen coming off the side of the Don Valley Parkway overpass and falling onto Adams’ vehicle as he passes by.

He was not hurt, but his vehicle suffered extensive damage with the windshield and roof smashed.