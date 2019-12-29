

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after police say a vehicle was struck by gunfire in Mississauga early Sunday morning.

It happened near Hurontario Street and the Highway 403 overpass at around 1 a.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that was struck by bullets was not injured.

Investigators have not provided any information on possible suspects or a suspect vehicle.

Northbound Hurontario Street is closed for the investigation.