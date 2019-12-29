Driver uninjured after vehicle struck by gunfire in Mississauga
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 29, 2019 6:41AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 29, 2019 7:24AM EST
No injuries were reported after police say a vehicle was struck by gunfire in Mississauga early Sunday morning.
It happened near Hurontario Street and the Highway 403 overpass at around 1 a.m.
Police say the driver of the vehicle that was struck by bullets was not injured.
Investigators have not provided any information on possible suspects or a suspect vehicle.
Northbound Hurontario Street is closed for the investigation.