Investigators are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Toronto that left a construction worker with life-altering injuries, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The worker was hit in the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Victoria Park Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"The vehicle that struck him, we believe is similar to a black Corvette, it may be a black Corvette," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Tuesday.

"There was a full closure of the 401 for line painting and lane realignment. The closure began at Leslie. That is where the vehicle broke through the construction closure. Traffic was being diverted to the express lanes, this vehicle did not (change lanes), and as workers were out doing their work down by Victoria Park... that’s where this worker was struck."

He was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, life-altering injuries, Schmidt confirmed.

Schmidt said the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run likely sustained noticeable damage.

"We do have pieces of this car at the scene, black probably bumpers or fenders of some sort," he added.

Schmidt said witnesses also reported seeing the same vehicle on Warden Avenue after the collision travelling at a "high rate of speed."

Police are urging the driver to turn themselves in and are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact the Toronto OPP.

The eastbound collector lanes are closed in the area due to the police investigation.