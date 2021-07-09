Peel police say they have located the driver of a Jeep that was left in a ditch following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Friday night.

It happened in the area of Airport Road and Steeles Avenue just after 6 p.m. Police said the driver of the Jeep fled the scene on foot following the crash.

A perimeter was established to locate the suspect, who police believed had run into a nearby field.

In a tweet published shortly after the incident, Peel police said that a responding officer climbed a nearby silo for a “higher vantage point.”

“Officer observed driver trying to hide in the field,” the tweet read.

The driver is now in custody.

“We’re committed to keeping our communities safe, and go to many different heights to do so. Literally,” Peel police said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene and sustained minor injuries, according to police.