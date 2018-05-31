

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A driver who allegedly fled after hitting and seriously wounding a pedestrian in Swansea on Thursday morning has been taken into custody, Toronto police confirm.

Police say a female pedestrian was hit a by a truck in the area of Bloor Street West and South Kingsway shortly before 8 a.m.

Police allege the driver involved took off on foot but was found in a ravine nearby.

The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her mid-30s, has been taken to a trauma centre with very serious injuries.

The suspect is currently in police custody.