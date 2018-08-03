

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators are looking to speak to a man who drove a homicide suspect away from a car wash in Newmarket last month.

York Regional Police say that after 20-year-old Alyssa Lightstone was shot to death in an apartment in the Davis Drive and Leslie Street Area on the night of July 21, the suspect in the homicide made his way to a car wash in the Davis Drive and Alexander Road area.

The suspect approached an unknown man sitting in a Honda Civic and asked the man to drive him away from the area.

The driver complied and was seen on surveillance camera footage driving the vehicle, a newer model hatchback, away from the car wash.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle is not considered a suspect, but police wish to speak with him to establish where else the suspect went before he surrendered.

Two days after the murder, on July 23, police said the suspect, now identified as 25-year-old Ali Nadderi of Richmond Hill, turned himself in to police.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865.