

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Commuters and those heading out of the city for the holidays are in for some slippery conditions on GTA roads today.

Toronto could see an additional two to four centimetres of snowfall on Friday morning with periods of freezing drizzle. The inclement weather has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for most of the GTA.

“Motorists should be prepared for poor winter travelling conditions. The rush hour commute could be particularly slow and messy this morning,” the national weather agency’s advisory read.

Speaking to CP24 on Friday moring, Const. Clint Stibbe said there have been a number of collisions reported this morning following snowfall overnight.

“They are not blocking any of the major expressways. We have seen some broken down cars,” Stibbe said.

“We need to keep in mind, reduce your speed. This morning, even when I came in, roads were snow-covered. I had tractor-trailers passing me over the speed limit… any vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, it’s going to become very difficult to stop.”

Stibbe said if you are in a collision, you don’t need to immediately get to the collision reporting centre.

“If the road conditions are poor, don’t go out of your way to get to the collision reporting centre immediately after the collision,” he said. “If you have exchanged information, wait until the weather is better, the roads are better and it is safer for you to get there.”

Kaitlynn Furse, a spokesperson with the Canadian Automobile Association, reminded drivers to keep emergency kits in the car, bring a phone charger, and make sure your car is in good working order before hitting the road this morning.

“A lot of snow has already fallen overnight so today is an important day to make sure you are wiping all of the snow off your car,” she said.

“If your car breaks down, try to pull over obviously to the side of the road if you can and stay visible, keep your four-ways on and if you have to leave the car, check out the car on the outside, make sure you exit on the side away from traffic. That’s important to try to stay safe.”

She added that drivers should signal early to let other motorists know well in advance of a turn or lane change.

“It’s tougher to merge in the snow so signaling early and giving your fellow drivers the time to get in and out is also an important thing.”

Flurries and freezing drizzle is also possible in Toronto on Saturday.