A Toronto city councillor says the city will be “aggressively” looking at how to improve road safety at a Scarborough intersection where a 17-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Tuesday morning.

According to police, the teenager was crossing Danforth Avenue, near Birchmount Road, around 11:45 a.m. when a car made a left hand turn and hit her. She was rushed to the hospital but later died.

The driver involved remained at the scene and was “obviously in shock and upset,” investigators said.

A letter circulating to parents of Birchmount Park CI students Tuesday evening confirmed the girl was a student at the school, but did not name her.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the sudden death of a Grade 12 Birchmount Park CI student following a motor vehicle collision in the community today. This is a very sombre time for all of us at the school as we mourn the tragic loss of this young life,” the letter from the principal read.

Speaking with NEWSTALK 1010’s Moore in the Morning on Wednesday, the city councillor for the area said that his heart breaks for the student’s family and friends.

“She won't be going to school today and it breaks all of our hearts that this has happened,” Gary Crawford said. “I'm working very closely with police as they are investigating to see what happened was at the intersection.”

Neighbours told CTV News Toronto that speeding is an issue near that intersection, a fact that Crawford confirmed Wednesday.

“Whether or not that is the issue of how this accident happened, we have to determine that, but there is a tendency for cars to be going faster along Kingston Road as they start getting out of the downtown core. So what do we do about that?”

Crawford said the city has already increased the number of red light cameras across Toronto, including in his ward, as well as speed cameras. He said that an increase in crossing guards and enforcement in the area would be something the city may consider depending on the results of the police investigation.

“We are looking at, very aggressively looking at, this intersection and a few others in the area to ensure ‘What can we do?’”