It is going to be a busy weekend in the city with the Beaches Jazz Festival, Oss Fest and a number of other special events taking place.

The city says that there will be a total of 120 major road restrictions as a result of special events and longer term construction projects, including the continued shut down of the Yonge-Bay-York off ramp from the westbound Gardiner Expressway.

Here is a list of the major closures to keep in mind as you make your way around the city this weekend.

Beaches Jazz Festival

Saturday will be the final night of the festival’s annual Streetfest. Queen Street East will be closed between Woodbine Avenue and Beech Avenue from 6 p.m. until midnight to accommodate the event.

Oss Fest

The street festival, now in its fourth year, will see full closure of Ossington Avenue between Dundas and Queen streets. The closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 3 a.m. on Sunday. The city says that there may be some delays to TTC service due to the closure.

Taste of the Middle East

Yonge-Dundas Square will be transformed into an open air food market for the festival. The west curb lane on Victoria Street will be closed between Yonge-Dundas Square and Shuter Street from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 2 a.m. on Sunday to accommodate the event.

Pedestrian Sunday

One of six Pedestrian Sundays being held in 2019 will take place in Kensington Market this weekend. The event will run from noon until 7 p.m. Parts of Kensington Avenue, Augusta Avenue, Baldwin Street and St. Andrew Street will be closed as a result.