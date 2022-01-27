Peel police have arrested and charged a driving instructor who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Mississauga.

Police said on Jan. 11, a woman hired a driving instructor to assist her. At some point during the lesson, the instructor allegedly sexually assaulted the woman inside a vehicle.

On Thursday, police announced that they arrested the instructor, 49-year-old Ghassan Alsouki, from Mississauga. He was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Alsouki is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court in March.

“This investigation remains ongoing and investigators believe there may be additional victims,” police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453–2121, extension 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).