Video has surfaced online of what police are calling a “brazen” smash-and-grab-style robbery at a jewelry store in Brampton.

Police say one person has been charged in connection with the robbery, which took place at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a store inside the Bramalea City Centre

According to investigators, three suspects attended the store wearing disguises to conceal their identities and armed with hammers. It is alleged the suspects demanded money and jewelry and smashed display cases, removing a “significant” quantity of merchandise, as seen in the video.

The video, posted to Instagram by the store with a caption asking the store's followers to share it, shows the suspects smashing display cases with hammers while wearing masks and hoodies. Security officers can be heard repeatedly shouting “drop the hammer” before tackling one suspect to the ground. The additional two suspects can be seen fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported by store staff or security officers.

In a statement provided to CTV News Toronto on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Bramalea City Centre credited the “quick response” of the mall’s security team for helping to ensure that “nobody was injured” prior to the arrival of police on scene.

“The Peel Regional Police are currently investigating, and we are in full cooperation,” the spokesperson said.

A suspect identified as Even Sosa-Reyes, 18, of Brampton, was charged with robbery and wearing a disguise. He appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton for a bail hearing on Thursday. Police say that investigators anticipate that there may be further charges as the probe continues.