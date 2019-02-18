

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is in custody and two suspects are wanted in connection with a drug trafficking and firearms investigation involving police in Toronto and Ottawa.

Insp. Steve Watts provided details about the investigation, dubbed “Project Moses,” at a news conference at Toronto police headquarters on Monday morning.

Watts, who works for the Toronto Police Service’s drug squad, said one assault rifle, six handguns, as well as 1,000 rounds of ammunition were seized following the execution of multiple search warrants in Toronto.

In addition to the weapons, police also discovered more than two kilograms of powdered cocaine, one kilogram of Fentanyl, half a kilogram of heroin and a quantity of marijuana.

About $60,000 in cash was also seized.

In total, Watts said the drugs seized in the investigation would have an estimated street value of $700,000.

The search warrants were carried out at residences across Toronto as well as storage lockers and vehicles. The vehicles, Watts said, contained “traps” to conceal narcotics and weapons.

Three suspects have been identified in the investigation but only one man has been apprehended.

Canada-wide warrants will be issued for the two outstanding suspects.

Watts said all three men, who did not possess licences to carry firearms, are facing more than 25 weapons charges combined.

They will also be charged with a number of drug trafficking-related offences.

“They operate in organized crime groups. They operate in cells” Watts said. “To lose this much product and to lose this many firearms is very significant.”