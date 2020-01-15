

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A women's shelter in Vancouver received a royal visit on Tuesday from Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Downtown Eastside Women's Centre shared photo of Meghan's visit on Facebook.

The shelter says staff spoke with her about issues affecting women in the community.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry recently announced they will step down from senior royal duties and split their time between Canada and the U.K.

The Queen has since said she is supportive of the couple's decision.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan has said he's already had conversations with the prime minister about the couple possibly moving to his province.