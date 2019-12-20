

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Prince Harry and Meghan are spending their holidays in Canada, a spokesperson for the couple tells CP24.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

Details of their trip will not be released for security and privacy reasons.

“They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Prince Harry has visited Canada many times and before the couple married, Meghan lived in Toronto for seven years while working on the show “Suits.”

The two made their first public appearance together at Nathan Phillips Square at an event for the Invictus Games in 2017.

The statement did not say where in Canada the couple is spending their time.