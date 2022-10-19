A dump truck driver is facing charges after leaving the truck’s container lifted and driving it into an overpass on Highway 401 in Mississauga Wednesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway, approaching Mavis Road, before 7:30 a.m.

The OPP said a dump truck dumped a load and proceeded to travel underneath the Creditview overpass while its container was in an upright position.

“The box was lifted and it’s wedged underneath the overpass and it’s empty. And it’s wedged itself right down into the concrete here in the left lane,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told C24.

The dump truck was in the area for construction on the nearby collector lane.

It is unclear why the dump truck had its box up when it attempted to drive under the overpass.

No injuries have been reported.

All eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 were blocked east of Mississauga Road as crews worked to safely remove the container from underneath the overpass.

The OPP said the overpass sustained some damaged and engineers from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation are assessing it before reopening it.

Crews were able to remove the container with a crane from underneath the overpass at around 1:30 p.m.

All eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 reopened shortly before 3 p.m.

It is unclear what charges the driver is facing.